Injured mountain biker rescued in the Boise Foothills

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — More than a dozen rescuers were called out the upper Boise Foothills Tuesday evening after learning that a mountain biker had crashed and severely injured his shoulder.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit dispatched a team of 18 rescuers to an area near Stack Rock after getting an urgent call from the Boise County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

It took less than an hour for the first team of rescuers to reach the injured biker. After performing a wilderness medical assessment, the man was packaged and rescuers carried him uphill to a trailhead. From there he was transported by a family member to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit posted several photos of the rescue effort on their Facebook page along with this message...

While we always prefer that everyone have the opportunity to enjoy our beautiful outdoors without incident or injury, we're grateful for the opportunity to serve our community, in conjunction with the other public safety agencies in Idaho.

