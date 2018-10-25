EAGLE — Update: The spill was cleared Thursday evening, and now all lanes have been reopened.

An industrial fluid spill is causing delays on Idaho 44 during the Thursday evening rush hour commute, officials said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out that the large spill, just east of Idaho 16, is causing “significant traffic delays.”

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office at least one lane closed in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic Alert: A large industrial fluid spill has created significant traffic delays for westbound traffic on Idaho 44 just east of the Idaho 16 intersection. Avoid the area if possible.

