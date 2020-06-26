x
1 dead in industrial accident at Idaho potato company plant

The plant is currently closed and an investigation is underway. No other details about the accident were released.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Potato manufacturing company Lamb Weston has announced that an employee at its Twin Falls facility died in an industrial accident this week. 

The Idaho State Journal reported that Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said 48-year-old Sadia Kawa died in the accident Wednesday. 

Company spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman said plant is currently closed and an investigation is underway. No other details about the accident were released.

Lamb Weston produces frozen potato products in Twin Falls that are sold to retailers across the country.

