CALDWELL - From yoga classes to family movie nights, Caldwell officials are hoping that Indian Creek Plaza will become a hub for residents.

"This has been such a big project and it's just interesting to see how it's coming together," said Caldwell resident Marti Gudmundson.

The plaza has been years in the making, but Caldwell residents say it's been worth the wait.

"There's so few places in Caldwell where people can easily come together," Gudmundson said.

As of Tuesday, Indian Creek Plaza is open for business, fun, and families.

"I just can't even tell you how exciting this is to have something to do within walking distance, said Caldwell resident Barbara Goodrow.

Plans on paper have come to fruition in hopes of keeping Caldwell residents in Caldwell, and drawing in people from neighboring cities.

"I've been waiting a long time for this," said Woodrow. "I've lived here for 15 years and this is so exciting that there's something to do downtown now. It's fun that we have so much around us now and we know that more is coming."

The goal of projects like Indian Creek Plaza is to revitalize the city.

"Caldwell is very special and people had not been visiting in quite some time because we didn't have a downtown, we didn't have a plaza or gathering space or anywhere people could enjoy the outdoors," said Wisti Rosenthal, executive director of Destination Caldwell and Indian Creek Plaza.

There are big plans for the plaza all year.

"We'll have about 200 events a year at least and then ice skating in the winter and weekly events in the summer," said Rosenthal.

"This is just great because it just brings different people together for a common goal and that's to listen to music and eat food," said Gudmundson.

On Thursday July 12, city officials and Destination Caldwell members will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially kick off the grand opening. There will be live performances afterward. The plaza will also host Plaza Palooza on Saturday with food, live music, and water activities.

