Ice skating ribbon and rink in Caldwell to close Wednesday

A warmer-than-usual February has forced officials to close down the popular attraction earlier than expected.

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you were planning on getting in some outdoor ice skating in Caldwell, time is running out.

The ice skating ribbon and rink at Indian Creek Plaza is closing this week. It opened three months and had planned to be open until the end of the month.

Sarah Gross, marketing and communications coordinator, sent out an email Monday saying the last day operation for the season will be Feb. 19.

She says February brought warm temperatures and they will be closing sooner than expected.

Here is the Final Week Ice Ribbon Schedule

President's Day: Monday, February 17 - Noon to 8 p.m.

2-for-1 Skate Passes: Tuesday, February 18 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Last day to Skate: Wednesday, February 19 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ice ribbon will reopen Nov. 18, 2020, weather permitting.



There is still plenty to do in downtown Caldwell.