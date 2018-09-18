BOISE — The new additions being made to the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial are almost complete. KTVB got a first look at them Tuesday morning.

For month crews have been working on the improvements, which include the Marilyn Shuler Classroom for Human Rights, an electronic kiosk featuring the history of Idaho human rights, and new art displays.

Set to be one of the centerpieces at the memorial, the new classroom is meant to serve as a call for visitors to take action in honoring the legacy of Marilyn Shuler – one of Idaho's most prominent human rights leaders.

Organizers hope the memorial will be a space for valuable learning.

"What am I going to do? That becomes the question,” said Dan Prinzing, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. “I think that is going to be the challenge presented at the memorial as visitors begin to interact with the material. Stopping to read the quotes, watch a video, just taking that from a thought to an action."

The new features at the memorial will be officially unveiled and dedicated on Thursday at 11:45 a.m.

The special event is free and open to the public.

© 2018 KTVB