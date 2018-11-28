BOISE — If you still have gifts to buy and send, here are some important shipping deadlines you'll want to keep in mind.

If you are mailing things via the U.S. Postal Service, you have to send them by December 14 for ground, December 20 for first class, and December 22 for priority express.

When it comes to United Parcel Service, it's the same day for ground. You have until December 18 for three-day air, December 20 for two-day air, and December 22 for next day delivery.

If you are sending items via Federal Express, it's also the same day for ground. You have until December 19 for express, December 20 for second-day service, and December 21 for overnight.

