Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land

The endowment land is used to support public education in Idaho, but is now in danger of being restricted due to illegal dumping.

BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself."

The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same.

The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land near Mountain Home.

"Only the imagination can describe the depths of damages that's done to endowment land, unfortunately," Idaho Department of Lands Policy and Communications Chief, Scott Phillips said. "We have folks who do illegal dumping instead of going to the landfill or the transfer station."

The Idaho Department of Lands manages about 2.5 million acres of endowment land - land the federal government gifted to Idaho at statehood.

The land is used by IDL for leases and harvesting timber. The revenue generated through the land is used to support government resources.

"This land is located in every Idaho county and exists to generate revenue for its beneficiaries, such as public schools, our colleges, universities, and our penitentiary system," Phillips said. "This land and the money it generated helps save tax dollars because it means that good, hardworking Idahoans have to pay less taxes because we're on hand to generate revenue to help provide funding for those vital government services."

The endowment land is also a popular site for recreational vehicles and target shooting.

However, the land is now in danger of being restricted or closed to public access if the illegal dumping does not stop.

"After all, recreation is a secondary activity on endowment land, it exists to earn money for the beneficiaries," Phillips said. "As long as folks are behaving themselves and taking care of that property, we welcome them to endowment land, we want them to use it, but at the same time, we want them to respect it."

Phillips said the IDL has been seeing illegal dumping in endowment land all over the state. It has gotten more common as Idaho's population has grown.

The majority of people respect the endowment land, but not everyone.

"Unfortunately, it's just a few bad actors that run the risk of closing down access to endowment land for all," Phillips said.

To respect the land, Phillips turn to that age-old Boy Scout principle, "Leave no Trace."

"Anytime that recreational impact damages resources, we have to make hard decisions. That's why we need the public's help," Phillips said. "What we need is when people are recreating in the outdoors, make sure when you take it in, to pack it out. Don't leave garbage, stay on designated trails and roads. In general, be a good steward of the land, treat it like it's your own."

If you see someone illegally dumping on endowment land, Phillips said to hold them accountable by calling your local sheriff to report it.

"Really, we view the public as partners when it comes to keeping endowment land open for recreation," Phillips said.

The Idaho Department of Lands is also looking for any community groups who are interested in adopting the endowment land near Mountain Home. If you are interested, call their Boise office.

