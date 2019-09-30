BOISE, Idaho — A second inmate has apparently taken his own life at an Idaho Department of Correction prison, marking the second suicide in less than a week.

Jason Boyd Ivey, 29, was found hanging in his cell at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution Friday afternoon. Ivey was rushed to a Boise hospital, but died Sunday morning.

IDOC records show that Ivey was serving time for eluding an officer and aggravated assault convictions out of Jerome County. He would have become eligible for parole in April 2021.

Ivey's death came just days after 37-year-old Chancey Lee Baker hung himself at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. Baker was awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping a woman and repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

The deaths remain under investigation.