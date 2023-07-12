Chinook salmon to be released in Boise River this week

Starting Friday, local anglers will have an opportunity to catch Chinook salmon in the Boise River for the first time in five years.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in a half decade, local anglers will have an opportunity to catch Chinook salmon in the Boise River starting Friday, July 14.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) on Wednesday announced plans to release roughly 300 salmon in river later this week. The exciting news comes after the Rapid River Hatchery passed its number of fertilized eggs needed for the next generation of Chinook salmon.

With the surplus, IDFG staff will move Chinook to the Boise River early Friday afternoon. The goal is to release 300 fish, depending on how many Chinook are trapped at the Rapid River hatchery weir.

Around 100 larger adult fish will be released, in addition to "jacks," which are Chinook smaller than 24 inches. Both a fishing license and salmon permit is required to fish for Chinook in the river.

Idaho Fish and Game said it plans to stock Chinook at the Barber Park Boat Ramp, West Parkcenter Bridge, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge.

Chinook salmon fishing on the Boise River opens from its mouth upstream to Barber Dam on Friday, July 14. Fishing is allowed 24 hours per day, with a closing date of Aug. 30.

If you catch a salmon on the Boise River, IDFG said it should be recorded with river location code 28. Anglers without a permit must immediately release hooked Chinook salmon.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for folks to fish for one of Idaho’s most prized game fish, right here in the Treasure Valley,” Regional Fisheries Manager Art Butts said.

A person cannot exceed taking 20 adult Chinook salmon across Idaho during the seasons occurring before Aug. 10, 2023. Other Idaho Fish and Game limits for Chinook salmon fishing in the Boise River are included below:

Bag (Daily): Two (2) Chinook salmon, regardless of size.

Two (2) Chinook salmon, regardless of size. Possession: Six (6) Chinook salmon, regardless of size.

Barbed hooks are allowed while fishing for Chinook on the Boise River. IDFG said hooks used for salmon fishing cannot be larger than 5/8 inch between the point and shank.

For more information on Idaho Fish and Game seasons, rules and methods of take for the Boise River and Chinook salmon, click here.

