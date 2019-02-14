FAIRFIELD, Idaho — For the second time in just over three years, Soldier Mountain Ski Area is on the market.

The current owners, Matt and Diane McFerran, purchased the resort in late 2015. At the time, the asking price was $149,000.

"It's a community ski hill that is being discovered by big-time skiers," Matt McFerran said on the resort's website. "We have it all - space for families in the lift areas and cat skiing for hardcore enthusiasts. We have awesome side country with endless powder, easy terrain, and a great range of runs."

The ski area, located near the town of Fairfield in south-central Idaho, was founded in the 1940s, and has since become a favorite playground of locals, families, and thrill-seeking cat skiers.

"You can truly live what you love here," Diane McFerran said. "It's a big lifestyle change. When you own this place, you live a new adventure every day. It's new and exciting. You're introducing people to a new passion in their life or helping people do what they love to do."

The current owners have made improvements to the lodge, cat skiing areas, and equipment. But in order to realize the property's full potential, the McFerrans say the mountain needs capital for further improvements like snow-making equipment for the main runs.

"A new owner could be as involved as they want to be," Matt McFerran said. "This is a turnkey operation. We want to see Soldier Mountain thrive, and we're willing to help to make that happen."

The McFerrans say they would be willing to stay on to run day-to-day operations.

Soldier Mountain by the numbers: