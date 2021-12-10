Idaho's Latino population on the rise

According to the 2020 Census, Latinos make up nearly 13% of Idaho's population. That's a 1.5% increase compared to 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is growing, and as 2020 census data shows, the makeup of the state's population is also changing.

Latinos make up 18.5 percent of the Untitled States according to the 2020 census, but what about here in Idaho?

The 2020 census shows nearly 13 percent of Idaho’s population indicated they were Hispanic or LAtino in the 2020 census - an increase of 1.5 percent from 2010.

A new report from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows that Idaho’s Hispanic Population makes up 18 percent of K-12 public school students, 3% of Idaho’s public-school personnel, and 7 percent of registered voters.

Even though Latinos make up only 13% of Idaho’s population, they account for 24% of Idaho’s population growth over the last decade.

The report notes that Idaho’s Hispanic population lives in all 44 counties, but the largest concentration of Hispanics live in Ada, Canyon, Bonneville, and Twin Falls counties.

Latinos also make up 12.5% of the labor force, a 31% increase since the recession.

Community Resource Development Specialist JJ Saldana said that growth deserves recognition and celebration.

“It's important because it reflects our community. We always have this saying in our office, 'you can't be what you can't see,'" he said. "So, we want to see all the good things our culture and our community brings to the state of Idaho. We have enormous buying power. We have enormous workforce and we are doing great stuff in education."

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs provides services to the Hispanic community and serves as a liaison between the community and government entities.

