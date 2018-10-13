MERIDIAN — Students, staff and faculty at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated the school's opening by burying a time capsule on school grounds Friday morning.

That capsule includes documents reflecting on the creation of Idaho's first medical school, a physician's white coat, event programs, newsletters, certifications, and photographs.

The time capsule will be opened on September 5, 2058.

"So I hope that when we open this in 40 years, you know, people will remember what it took to make

Idaho's first medical school, the founding team, the inaugural class of students, what a difference that we made to create Idaho's first medical school," said ICOM founding dean Dr. Robert Hasty.

In 40 years, Hasty says today's students will have about 30 years of practice under their belt.

