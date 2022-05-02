Idaho’s 3-time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong nominated to Olympic hall of fame

Kristin Armstrong of Boise is nominated for the U.S. Olympic hall of fame.

BOISE, Idaho — The 3-time Olympic gold medalist and Boisean, Kristin Armstrong, has been nominated for the U.S Olympic hall of fame.

Armstrong is the first and only female summer Olympian to win gold in the same event three times.

After graduating from the University of Idaho in 1995, Armstrong began training as a triathlete to make it to the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

After finishing eighth in Athens, she won gold medals in the cycling time trial in Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016. She made history in Rio when she became the first female athlete to win gold in the same individual event in three Olympic summer games. She retired from competitive cycling after Rio.

In 2016 the City of Boise announced they are renaming a park in honor of Armstrong called Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.

Representatives of senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch presented her with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol Building, and kids from the YMCA gave her medals of honor, signifying each of her Olympic golds.

Armstrong also owns a series of lifestyle and fitness centers throughout the Treasure Valley called ‘Pivot Lifestyle and Fitness by KA.’

While the gym has many high-performance programs for experienced athletes to improve their skills, it is also a place that can take anyone from couch to fitness in a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment.

The centers are also focused around a mantra personal to Kristin Armstrong: ‘Live for today, prepare for tomorrow’ and includes four pillars of focus for training: prepare, fuel, move and recovery.

What an honor! Thank you for your vote

