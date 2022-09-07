Idahoans enjoy Opera in the Park

From classic opera pieces to Broadway hits, Saturday's Opera Idaho performance at Julia Davis Park had something for everyone.

BOISE, Idaho — Opera in the Park celebrated its second year in Boise Saturday, with more than 1,000 people in attendance at Julia Davis Park.

World-class soloists, the Opera Idaho chorus and a live orchestra performed season highlights and even some Broadway hits.

Opera Idaho Artistic Adviser Cecilia Violetta López said the musical event is for everyone, including those that have never heard Opera music before.

“We want to fill those theaters," López said. "We want to be able to expose people to this beautiful music that has existed for hundreds of years."

People started laying down blankets and setting up chairs several hours before the singing even started. Opera in the Park's VIP Experience kicked off at 5:30 p.m., with a dinner catered by Open Table.

The Opera Idaho performance got underway in the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday's event also included food trucks and a beer garden to compliment the concert.

Community member Sarah Smith said she appreciates how events like Opera in the Park bring people closer.

“Having music like this of all time, whether that be opera or country or pop, it’s great to have everyone as a public be able to experience it together,” Smith said.

Marketing Director Fernando Menendez said he hopes Opera in the Park continues in Boise. Menendez said the more people that show up year-after-year, the bigger they can plan the event.

