MERIDIAN — One year after 58 people were killed in a shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, we are hearing from Idahoans who were in Las Vegas when it happened.

Those survivors watched firsthand as violence and chaos unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip.

A year ago, Meridian resident Scott Freund was in Las Vegas with a group of friends from the Treasure Valley to enjoy the Route 91 Music Festival.

The day after the shooting Freund recounted everything he could remember about what happened that night in an interview with KTVB.

But since then, he has really tried to block out the memory of what happened, but some things have really stuck with him.

"We're the survivors, we got out of there unscathed miraculously, and I don't know how we did. We had people all around us that got hurt. We are the lucky ones,” said Freund.

Thinking back on it, Freund says one of those things he does remember is the sound of shots being fired from high above the concert venue.

At first, he says there were small pops that sounded like fire firecrackers as the gunman changed to larger weapons, the sound of shooting drowned out the music, and overtook the area.

From there Freund and his group scattered from the area to find safety.

"Obviously there are some great, great stories, some really sad stories about what happened, but there are some great stories about the people that jumped in and helped a lot of people survive,” said Freund.

Freund says a year later he still doesn't really have closure on what happened and realizes there will probably never be an answer as to why everything happened.

That, for him, is one of the hardest parts.

