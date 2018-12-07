ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) - A young male grizzly bear has been captured near an eastern Idaho campground and relocated to a remote area.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game tells KIDK-TV that workers captured the bear Wednesday near Mill Creek Campground in Island Park.

Officials say the sub-adult bear appeared to have lost some of its fear of humans.

Fish and Game says the bear was tagged, fitted with a GPS collar and then released in a remote area of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

© 2018 KTVB