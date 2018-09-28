MOSCOW, Idaho — The Goodwill in Moscow along with four other businesses have been evacuated due to an explosive device found in donated items.

Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said the explosive is a World War II era landmine and, as of 6:25 p.m., it was unclear if the device was active. He said the La Quinta Inn, Bellevue Healthcare, Planet 3 and Deranleau’s Appliance Audio where also evacuated.

The Spokane Bomb Squad is on its way to the area.

Goodwill officials said all staff, participants and costumers were safely evacuated from the facility.

“We do receive unusual items in donations from time to time,” said Heather Alexander, Senior Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications for Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest. “People often have no idea that they have donated something that is potentially dangerous. In most instances, family members are cleaning out a home or garage after a loved one has passed away, and they do not know what an item is.”

