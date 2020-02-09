Woman sues, says she was hospitalized after prison dentistry

Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks after developing an infection after her wisdom teeth were removed.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who says she suffered a life-threatening infection after Idaho's prison staffers denied her antibiotics following dental surgery is suing state officials and Corizon Health.

She claims they subjected her to cruel and unusual punishment.

Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks — part of that time in intensive care — after she developed a rare, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal infection after her wisdom teeth were removed.

She's asking a federal judge to order Corizon to pay her an unspecified amount of damages.