Woman missing after she crashed her car into a river near Lewiston

Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Highway 12.

BOISE, Idaho — Law enforcement and rescuers are now looking for a woman after she crashed into the Clearwater River in northern Idaho on Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened on Highway 12 at milepost 71.6 at about 5:51 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, Connie Williams, was traveling eastbound on the state highway in a 1994 Toyota Corolla when her vehicle left the highway and crashed into the river, according to officials.

Her vehicle was briefly seen before it became fully submerged in the river, police said.

Multiple boats and a Life Flight helicopter were dispatched to search the river for Williams and her vehicle, but neither were found. Police have notified her next of kin.

Further identifying details about Williams, like her age or place of residence, were not released by officials.

If anyone sees Williams or the Toyota Corolla, they are urged to call 911 immediately.