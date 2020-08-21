Fires burn thousands of acres in Idaho and eastern Oregon

More than 220 personnel are battling the Indian Creek Fire which has now burned nearly 27,000 acres east of Juntura, Oregon.

BOISE, Idaho — Hot temperatures and relative low humidity continues to fuel more wildfires in Idaho and portions of eastern Oregon. Here is a list of some the bigger ones that are filling the skies above with smoke.

Indian Creek Fire

A total of 223 fire personnel are working suppress the Indian Creek Fire from three directions.

The fire has burned an estimated 26,930 acres as of Thursday evening and is 20 percent contained.

It is located about nine miles east of Juntura, Oregon.

"The fire is actively pushing to the north/northeast," Fire Operations trainee Mike Moore said. "Yesterday we put a dozer line around the Becker Ranch and started building line along Lawrence Road using a combination of air and ground resources."



The fire is believed to be human caused. It started on Aug. 16.



As of Thursday morning, a total of 30 different aircraft had made numerous water and retardant drops on the fire. Additional resources continue to arrive daily.



Temperatures are expected to rise Friday, with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour along the ridgetops, then decreasing overnight. Area residents may see smoke in the valleys Saturday morning.



Beware of increased traffic on Highway 20 between Burns and Vale, and along Harper-Westfall Road as resources move into position around the fire perimeter. Motorists should expect to encounter slower-moving heavy equipment and vehicles entering and leaving the roadway.



Fire restrictions are in effect on BLM lands including a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark.

Bear Creek Fire

Fire activity on the Bear Creek Fire is expected to pick up Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning in timber and heavy fuels in the Lemhi Pass area about 29 miles east of Salmon, Idaho.

Fire managers say those fuels will continue to dry out with the low relative humidity. Temperatures are expected in the low 80s with wind gusts up to 28 mph. There is a lack of water in the immediate area of the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has grown to 8,500 acres and is just 20 percent contained.

Resources assigned to the fire include seven helicopters, seven Type 2 IA crews, three Type 1 crews, 14 engines, and 453 total personnel.

Increased smoke, which gets thicker in the afternoon, has limited aerial support.

Crews are working to protect cultural and natural resources and other values at risk.

Dry and windy conditions are forecast through early next week. The extended forecast calls for precipitation and cooler weather.

Hunters should check Inciweb and/or call for closure information and maps.

Lemhi Pass Road is closed from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass. The public is strongly encouraged to stay away from the area due to heavy fire traffic.

Muldoon Fire

Fire activity on the Muldoon Fire burning about 20 miles southwest of Mackay has slowed significantly.

The fire has charred 374 acres and is now 75 percent contained. It was first detected on Aug. 16. The cause remains under investigation.

There are 89 personnel assigned to the Muldoon Fire.



The fire is smoldering and creeping with isolated torching. Heat in the interior of the fire remains, the visitors to the area will continue to see smoke and trees torching but this fire activity is well within the interior of the fire and not near the control lines.

Near record high temperatures are possible this weekend. Moisture begins to increase Monday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Tuesday.



Firefighters will continue to staff the fire for the next several days and will continue to monitor the fire in the coming weeks.

There will not be any further updates unless significant activity occurs.

Stage I fire restrictions are in effect for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

All Forest Service lands (outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and Jim McClure Jerry Peak Wilderness) within the Salmon-Challis National Forest are in Stage I restrictions.

Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

1. Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire outside a fire structure that is provided by the agency.

2. Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building.

Exceptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions include the following:

1. Persons with a special use authorization, other Forest Service authorization, or a written permit specifically exempting them from the effect of the order

2. Persons using a stove or grill that is fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels

3. Persons using a stove fire (defined in the order)

4. Persons using metal fire pans within ¼ mile of the of the south side of the Main Salmon River

5. Persons smoking while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials

6. Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty

Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal/concrete fire pits. The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger.

Copeland Fire

Fire crews and firefighting aircraft continue taking suppression tactics on lightning fires ignited by morning thunderstorms on Aug. 19.



The largest one, the Copeland Fire, has burned around 90 acres about five miles east of McCall near Shaw/Twin Lakes.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidities in the area have helped firefighting efforts. A warming trend is expected through the weekend. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Monday.



Resources engaged in active suppression actions include multiple helicopters, three engines, two dozers, and 140 firefighters including two hotshot crews.

Valley County Sheriff has issued a road closure on county road 50403, the Boulder Lake Road at the intersection with Morrell Road.

All recreationists are urged to avoid this area due to the danger of the fire, firefighter traffic, and aircraft dropping water and retardant. Do not access these areas from Potter Lane, Paddy Flat Road, or other accesses, as this creates a safety issue for both the public and firefighters.

Lightning ignited several smaller fires in the region, but fire managers says most of those are contained and controlled.