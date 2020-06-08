Wildfire burns more than 900 acres near Idaho National Laboratory

Officials say the Lost River Fire is now fully contained.

ARCO, Idaho — A lightning-caused wildfire that burned more than 900 acres of desert near the Idaho National Laboratory is now fully contained, officials say.

The Lost River Fire started before 2 a.m. Thursday about 10 miles east of Arco/

INL and Bureau of Land Management crews are continuing to monitor the fire until it is extinguished.

The wildfire has burned an estimated 910 acres. It is located near mile marker 259, adjacent to the rest stop on U.S. Highway 26, and roughly a mile northeast of the Radioactive Waste Management Complex, operated by Fluor Idaho.

All facilities at the INL site have large fire buffer zones around their perimeters and are operating normally.

Seven fire trucks responded to the fire, four from INL and three from BLM.