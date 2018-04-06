LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. -- An Idaho boy died in a horrific farm accident Saturday while visiting relatives in Kentucky.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, 6-year-old Shawn Hudson Corum of Victor became entangled in an auger system inside a grain silo.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the boy died from his injuries at the scene.

"Please pray for the family and friends of Shawn as well as the emergency personnel who responded to this tragic accident," the sheriff's office posted.

© 2018 KTVB