BOISE, Idaho — Hot temperatures are raising the fire danger in central Idaho.



The heat, combined with fuel conditions, are leading to very high fire danger. Small fires can quickly become large ones.



The U.S. Forest Service is urging anyone camping to be mindful while enjoying the outdoors.

It's simple things like making sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle. A loose safety chain can spark dry grass.



Also, put out your campfire or cigarettes. If it burns, douse it with water.



Always carry a shovel and fire extinguisher.



And if you still have any fireworks left after the Fourth of July, don't bring them.



All fireworks are illegal on Idaho's public lands.



Always check with your local ranger station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.



And if a fire breaks out, call Central Idaho Dispatch Center at 208-756-5157 or 911 as soon as possible.