Idaho

Court declines Idaho bid to overturn transgender inmate case

Adree Edmo sued state officials to obtain sex reassignment surgery.
Credit: Facebook via Idaho Press
Adree Edmo

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the state of Idaho's bid to overturn a case involving a transgender inmate who sued state officials to obtain sex reassignment surgery.

The Court had ruled 7-2 in May that it would not block a lower court's ruling requiring Idaho to pay for Adree Edmo's surgery. 

Edmo received her surgery in June and was transferred to a women's prison shortly thereafter. 

KBSX-FM reports she became the first transgender inmate in the country to be transferred through a court order. 

Idaho officials have spent over $450,000 of taxpayer money as of October to fight this case in court.

