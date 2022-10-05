University of Idaho receiving up to $55 million to help farmers fight climate change

More than half of the largest award in the university's history, from the USDA, will go directly to Idaho farmers and ranchers.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help the state's farmers and ranchers adopt practices to combat climate change, the university announced Wednesday.

The award is twice as large as any prior University of Idaho grant. The five-year grant will be used to support research on building cropping systems that are more resilient to climate change. Also, the grant "stimulates Idaho's economy by paying more than half of the funds directly to Idaho agricultural producers," the university said in a news release.

Farmers and ranchers will be eligible for payments to try "climate-smart practices" such as reducing reliance on tillage, a practice that helps soil hold carbon, and cover cropping -- raising crops primarily for soil health benefits. The grant will drive those and other practices on about 10% of Idaho's active cropland, and will directly benefit more than 100 farmers and ranchers, the university said.

Research will focus on potatoes, beef, sugar, wheat, barley, hops and chickpeas.

Jodi Johnson-Maynard, head of the U of I Department of Soil and Water Systems, leads the project with co-principal investigator, Sanford Eigenbrode, a distinguished professor in the Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Nematology.

The U of I's "Climate-Smart Commodities for Idaho: A Public-Private-Tribal Partnership" is among 70 projects around the nation to be awarded a share of $2.8 billion included in the first pool of funding for the USDA's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program.

Other partners include the Coeur d'Alene and Nez Perce tribes, the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts, Salmon Safe, The Nature Conservancy Idaho Chapter, The Wave Foundation, Desert Mountain Grassfed Beef and Kooskooskie Fish, LLC.

