TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho has become the latest state to signal its willingness to continue accepting refugees for resettlement despite a presidential order giving state and local governments the ability to refuse them.

The Times-News reported Twin Falls County commissioners unanimously approved accepting refugees after hearing testimony from community members, business owners and church leaders in support of the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center.

Republican Gov. Brad Little joined 30 other governors nationwide who have agreed to accept refugees.

The state and county actions were in response to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September.

