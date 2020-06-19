Trump administration supports Idaho transgender sports ban

BOISE, Idaho — The Trump administration is supporting Idaho's recently passed law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, the first such law in the nation.
The U.S. Department of Justice in a filing Friday in a federal lawsuit challenging the ban says the court should conclude that the state law complies with the U.S. Constitution.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit in April, contending the law is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy. The groups also say the law scheduled to take effect July 1 is a violation of Title IX, the 1972 law that bars sex discrimination in education.
