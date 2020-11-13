Troy McClain gives back to Idaho's at-risk youth

The Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho, has some new gym equipment thanks to McClain and a friend.

Idaho's Troy McClain rose to fame when he appeared on the hit NBC reality show “The Apprentice.”



Now, he's a successful local businessman who loves to give back.



The Idaho National Guard recently invited McClain to visit the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho.



The academy is designed to give second chances to Idaho's at-risk youth who are 16 to 18 years old, and who have either dropped out of high school or are at risk of dropping out.



He asked them what they needed to make their experience there even better.



The cadets said they needed more fitness equipment, and the faculty and staff requested more motivational leaders who could inspire the cadets.



McClain called his friend and businessman Bedros Keuilian who was happy to visit the academy and donated thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment.



McClain also put together a motivational team and flew them to Pierce to spend the day with the cadets.



That team included a Navy SEAL and a U.S. Marine.



They put together a special workout session and obstacle course designed to prove to the cadets that they can overcome any challenges that come their way.



It was incredible day for these young people who are building new lives.



The Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy has helped reshape the lives of more than 1,200 Idaho teens since welcoming its first class in January 2014.



Each class is a 22-week program and is offered twice a year.