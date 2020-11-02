Appeals court won't reconsider Idaho inmate's gender surgery case

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statement saying he is disappointed but remains committed to appealing this case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

BOISE, Idaho — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the first circuit in the nation to order a state to pay for an inmate's gender confirmation surgery, ruling Monday that a three-judge panel decision from August will stand.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court first ruled in August that the state must give the inmate gender confirmation surgery, agreeing with a federal judge in Idaho that denying the surgery amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

The state then asked the full appeals court to reconsider the case — but the court voted against the move. But several judges expressed concern with the underlying ruling.

