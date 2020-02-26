Train hits semi in eastern Idaho, pushes it 1,300 feet

The truck's driver was taken to an Idaho Falls hospital.

ROBERTS, Idaho — A truck driver from Idaho Falls was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his truck was hit by a train and pushed about a quarter of a mile from the intersection.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on State Highway 48 in Roberts.

According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Celestino Trejo Moreno was driving west on the highway pulling a single trailer when he crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The semi was pushed approximately 1,300 feet south of the intersection, police said.