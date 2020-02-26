Train hits semi in eastern Idaho, pushes it 1,300 feet

ROBERTS, Idaho — A truck driver from Idaho Falls was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his truck was hit by a train and pushed about a quarter of a mile from the intersection.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on State Highway 48 in Roberts.
According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Celestino Trejo Moreno was driving west on the highway pulling a single trailer when he crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by a Union Pacific train.
The semi was pushed approximately 1,300 feet south of the intersection, police said.
Trejo Moreno was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Police did not release details on the severity of his injuries.