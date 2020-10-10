The chill vibes of Idaho's Nathan Apodaca, viral TikTok star, breaks up dreary news cycle

BOISE, Idaho — The last seven months since the coronavirus pandemic first crept its way into the Gem State have been difficult. Over 500 Idahoans have died from COVID-19-related illnesses and more are inevitable until a vaccine is widely available.
With that said, Idaho Falls' Nathan Apodaca gave us all a reprieve from the onslaught of election and coronavirus news coverage when he took a classic song, a bottle of OceanSpray, a good vibe and made a viral sensation.
Many might know Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" by heart by now after Apodaca's chill vibes have spawned a wave of memes, re-enactments and now even a challenge.
Here are some of the best spinoffs from Apodaca's skateboarding, cran-raspberry cruise with Fleetwood Mac's classic song on deck.