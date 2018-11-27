SHOSHONE — A teen driver and Janice Edmunds, 74, of Shoshone, died from a Nov. 16 after a head-on collision on US Highway 26, east of Shoshone.

The crash occurred at roughly 7:10 p.m., after the teen driver, in a 2005 Ford Ranger Pickup, attempted to pass a semi-truck and crashed into Edmunds' 2002 Ford Expedition.

Janice Edmunds was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, she later died from her injuries on Nov. 25. Her passenger, James Edmunds, 76, was transported to Saint Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

The teen driver was later transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. They later died from their injuries on Nov. 27.

The teen driver's name has not been released.

All passengers were wearing their seatbelts.

Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

