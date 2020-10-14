North Idaho to host state's first ever swan hunting season

Hunters have a new game to hunt starting Oct. 19.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho hunters will be able take part in the state’s first ever swan season.

Oct. 19 marks the first day of the waterfowl season, but also Idaho’s first swan season, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Limited hunting will occur in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai Counties only. The season runs until Dec. 1, with a daily bag limit of one swan and a possession limit of one, according to IDFG.

IDFG officials said 50 tags were issued on a first-come, first serve basis in August. The season will be evaluated as an experimental hunt for at least three years. The hunt could then become operational following approval from the Pacific Flyway Council and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Hunters with a swan permit are encouraged to take Fish and Game’s orientation course on swans to get themselves familiar with the species and hunting requirements.

Swan hunters must follow these rules:

• Swan Tag – REQUIRED

• Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit - REQUIRED

• Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp – REQUIRED

• Shotgun capable of carrying no more than 3 shells – REQUIRED

• Nontoxic Shot – REQUIRED

• Shot Size: No person shall take swans while in possession of shot larger than two tenths (0.2 inches) in diameter (size T)

Within three days of the date of the kill, hunters must present the swan carcass for a mandatory check and report.