Some Idaho residents to see one-time tax rebate this summer

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Some Idaho taxpayers will see a one-time tax rebate this summer as part of the income tax legislation passed earlier this year. 

Boise State Public Radio reports the one-time rebate will go to full-time Idaho residents who filed income tax returns in 2019 and 2020.

Each person will get either a minimum of $50, plus $50 for each dependent, or 9% of the state income tax they paid in 2019, whichever is greater. 

It's part of an overhaul of income tax law that is costing the state nearly $383 million, nearly $163 million of which is ongoing.

