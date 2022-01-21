x
Idaho

Officials identify skier who died of hypothermia near Lost Trail

The 25-year-old had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13.
HAMILTON, Mo. — Officials in western Montana have released the name of a Colorado skier who died while skiing out of bounds at the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border. 

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton says 25-year-old William Benjamin Brown of Denver had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13. 

Ski patrol members found his body the next day on the Idaho side of the Continental Divide.  An autopsy determined he died of hypothermia. 

Brown's memorial services are planned in Statesville, North Carolina.

