Ski Season wraps up for Schweitzer

Schweitzer saw a 10 percent increase in season pass sales.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDPOINT, Idaho — It's the beginning of the end for Washington and Idaho's ski season.

Sunday, marked the last day of Schweitzer's 2021/2022 season. Despite it being the last day of the season skiers and snowboarders were greeted my fresh powder, thanks to an overnight snow storm.

Schweitzer’s Marketing and Events Director Sean Mirus said the end of the season is always bittersweet. Looking back, weather conditions proved to be unpredictable this season.

Mirus said the season started with very little snow. Around December, the area was hit with a lot of snow, which meant a lot of skiers and snowboarders.

According to Mirus, this year the resort will break an overall skier visitation record and saw a 10 percent increase in season pass sales despite the less than snowy start.

“We've seen a lot of great things this year,” said Mirus. “We broken a couple of records this year. The region is growing, and with that growth, we've seen the highest number of Season Pass holders than we've ever seen in our history."

Mirus said about 2200 people visited the ski resort.

Linsey Willoughby, a regular at Schweitzer mountain, said she made sure her boys got one more day on the slopes.

“I think it's pretty much normal North Idaho ski season,” said Willoughby. “ We have some days that that dumps powder, and we ski, and we love it up, and then there are days it is icy and windy, and you come anyway because it's fun to get out from the winter gray."

A new addition to the mountain is the Humbird Hotel which opened up this season after 4 years of planning.