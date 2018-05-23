IDAHO COUNTY -- Four people remain missing after a vehicle drove into the Selway River near the Idaho-Montana border early Monday morning.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the backcountry of Idaho County about 50 miles west of Darby, Montana. A 911 caller told officials in Montana's Ravalli County that the vehicle had been carrying six people when it plunged into the fast-moving water. Two of the occupants were able to escape.

Because of the difficult access, Idaho County requested help from Ravalli County as well as Two Bear Air, a LifeFlight helicopter and a medical search and rescue helicopter to search for the other occupants of the vehicle.

Two Bear Air flew over the Selway River, but did not spot anyone. Because of the high water and fast river conditions, responders have not been able to get the vehicle out of the water, the sheriff's office said. It's not clear whether the four occupants are still inside.

Idaho County Sheriff deputies, search and rescue, and Clearwater County’s backcountry helicopter have responded to the area, and will continue to search. The names of the people inside the vehicle have not been released.

