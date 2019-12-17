BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A dog was killed and another was injured in two separate mountain lion attacks in Blaine County over the weekend, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

On Saturday night, a dog was injured by a mountain lion west of Ketchum. Officials said the attack happened when the dog's owner let them out of the house and the mountain lion attacked it on the porch of the home. The owner was able to break up the attack in time and take the Australian shepherd to a veterinarian to treat its injuries.

The mountain lion fled the area soon after the attack.

The second attack happened in Gimlet, which is south of Ketchum. Fish and Game officials say the attack happened when the lion was inside a fenced backyard and killed a German shorthair. The homeowner gave Fish and Game permission to set up a trap to capture the lion, since mountain lions often return to the site of a kill, according to a Fish and Game conservation officer.

After analyzing the situation, Idaho Fish and Game said they have decided to euthanize the animal once it's captured for the public's safety.

Idaho Fish and Game urges people to not leave their pets outside without supervision.

If you see a mountain lion in the Wood River Valley, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 280-324-4359.

