STANLEY, Idaho — The three highways into Stanley, Idaho, were all closed Wednesday morning as snow continued to pummel the small town at the foot of the Sawtooth Mountain Range.

"I suppose you could send a drone with whiskey," wrote one Twitter account associated with Stanley, Idaho.

Avalanche risk closed Highway 21 between Warm Springs Creek Airport Road and The Custer - Boise County Line, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The closure was from milepost 93.7 to 105.5, from Grandjean to Banner Summit, roughly 23 to 35 miles south of the Stanley area.

An avalanche closed Highway 75 between Redfish Lake Road (1 mile south of the Stanley area) and Squaw Creek Road (4 miles south of the Clayton area). The closure is from milepost 187 to milepost 218.

Highway 75 is also impassable between Chocolate Gulch Road (4 miles north of the Ketchum area) and Frenchman Creek Road (25 miles south of the Stanley area). There are reports of heavy and drifting snow in the area. The closure is 6 miles north of Sun Valley to Smiley Creek Airstrip, milepost 136 to milepost 163.

In Stanley, wind gusts were forecast to hit up to 15 mph Wednesday.

