Man hit, killed by semi truck on I-86 in Bannock County

Idaho State Police said the man was on foot but "stationary" in the right lane of traffic when the truck hit him shortly after midnight near Chubbuck.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a man early Monday on Interstate 86 near Chubbuck.

A 52-year-old man from Wyoming was "stationary" in the right lane of travel when the driver of a Freightliner semi truck struck him on I-86 near milepost 60, according to an ISP news release.

The man died at the scene, and police have notified next of kin. The Bannock County Coroner on Monday identified him as Lance David Perly.

The driver of the Freightliner is a 50-year-old man from Nampa, who was not hurt.

ISP said the crash occurred shorty before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The highway was blocked for about 5 1/2 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP. As of Monday morning, police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

