BOISE — Being a business owner in the Gem State just got a little bit easier after the secretary of state's website got a major upgrade.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says for more than 100 years business owners had to submit report filings in-person or by mail.

Now, thanks to the upgrade, entrepreneurs will be able to submit those filings through any computer, laptop or mobile device and concentrate more on their business.

“The old system sometimes took two to three weeks or longer to get the paperwork done and back to the person, this new system is same day or next day, so it has greatly improved customer service on filing new business,” said Denney.

Denney adds one improvement customers may notice with the new program is increased security.

That includes becoming PCI compliant, which helps ensure customers are safe when they make an online payment with a credit card.

© 2018 KTVB