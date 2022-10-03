Sandpoint authorities locate student who made shooter threat online

Alongside the school administration, the Sandpoint Police Department tracked down the student.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Early this morning, Sandpoint High School (SHS) students reported a potential shooter threat to the school administration. The threat was made on TikTok, where a student spoke about being upset with another student and then threatened to bring a gun to shoot up the school.

The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) sent out an update on Facebook stating the student who made the threats has been found and criminally charged.

"School administration and the Sandpoint Police Department have located an SHS student who has admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school today." the Sandpoint Police Department said in a statement.

The school has not made a statement at this time.

School administration and the Sandpoint Police Department have located an SHS student who has admitted to posting the... Posted by Sandpoint Police Department on Monday, October 3, 2022

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.