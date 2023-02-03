Sandpoint City Beach Goose Hunt approved for November this year

The second goose hunt will take place in Nov. 2023.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Following the first year of the Sandpoint City Beach goose hunt, the Sandpoint City Council has approved the hunt for its second year.

Taking place in Dec. 2022, the second goose hunt will take place in the month of Nov. 2023.

In 2022, over 100 people entered their names in the draft for a goose hunt permit, with seven days total allotted to participate in the goose hunt.

Throughout the permitted days, the weather was a large factor in the success of the turnout, ranging from 23 degrees to -5 degrees. However, every single allotted day had a turnout of at least one person to hunt geese.

Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon spoke in front of the council and said, "We do it a month earlier when the birds are still here, before that bitter cold sets in, before the snow hits, and before the grass is covered up and they leave for the most part."

"Our goal this year is to have the council approve another hunt at the beach. The difference you are going to see is that we want to do that for the month of November. Talking with Parks and Rec the water level is down, the boats will be out of the slips."

After voting, the Sandpoint City Council passed the Authorization for the Issuance of Permits to Discharge Firearms at Sandpoint City Beach Park Under Specified Rules for the Purpose of a Goose Hunt.

