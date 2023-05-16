x
Idaho

14-year-old killed in fire at Saint Maries home

According to investigators, the fire was caused by a damaged electrical cord to a chest freezer.
Credit: Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office
A fire broke out at a Saint Maries home on May 15, 2023, killing a young girl.

SAINT MARIES, Idaho — An overnight house fire in Saint Maries left the home completely destroyed and claimed the life of a young girl.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office said via Facebook the Sunday night fire destroyed the home and significantly damaged a house nearby. Tragically, a 14-year-old girl was killed in the fire.

According to investigators, the fire was caused by a damaged electrical cord to a chest freezer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

