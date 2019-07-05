STANLEY, Idaho — If you are planning on heading to the Sawtooths for a weekend getaway, you can now take a day trip to Redfish Lake.

Sawtooth National Forest officials say the road into Redfish Lake is now open to the public.



However, all campgrounds remain closed at this time but are expected to open in a few weeks.

The road to Stanley Lake and Alturas Lake are still closed at the gate due to snow. Do not go around the gate.

The Stanley Ranger Station is closed all week, May 6-10, 2019, due to renovations taking place in the office.

Redfish Lake webcam