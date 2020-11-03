Riggins man injured in crash on Highway 95

Idaho State Police say the motorcyclist and the driver of a pickup sideswiped each other as they tried to pass another vehicle near Winchester.

LEWIS COUNTY, Idaho — A motorcyclist from Riggins is in the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 near Winchester.

50-year-old Matthew Smith, of Riggins, was riding his 2008 BMW motorcycle and 59-year-old Ricky Dalgliesh, of Ferdinand, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram south on the highway when, according to Idaho State Police, both men went into the other lane to pass a third vehicle, and ended up sideswiping each other.

The third vehicle was not involved in the crash, which was reported at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Smith was flown to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Dalgleish was not injured in the crash.