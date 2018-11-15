SUN VALLEY — An update on the Warm Springs Lodge at Sun Valley Resort after it was badly damaged in a fire back in April.

The fire started in four plastic garbage cans that were placed against an outside wall.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the fire caused heavy damage to the lodge.

These renderings are what the lodge is expected to look like once the renovations are finished.

The resort tells KTVB when the lodge is complete, there will be more seating areas for visitors.

Rendering of the renovated Warm Springs Lodge A rendering of the renovated Warm Springs Lodge. The building was gutted by fire in April. A rendering of the entrance at the new Warm Springs Lodge.

They also plan to move the bar area, so people will have spectacular views of Baldy Mountain.

The resort did not give us a date when the project will be finished.

