Idaho to appeal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling

The ruling from the appeals court means Reclaim Idaho can begin collecting online signatures for its ballot initiative.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a ruling rejecting his request to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

The Republican governor announced the decision on Thursday not long after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his request to put the case on hold.

The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho's corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher.