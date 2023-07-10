Rathdrum toddler dies after being found in hot car

The toddler had been playing and was discovered in the car by family members, who called 911, according to a news release issued by ISP.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found in a hot car outside a Rathdrum home.

The toddler had been playing and was discovered in the car by family members, who called 911, according to a news release issued by ISP. The temperature was around 92 degrees.

When Rathdrum police arrived at the scene, they attempted lifesaving measures. They later requested that ISP detectives join the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

To read the full story, visit our content partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.